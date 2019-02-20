Facebook Intends to Develop Its Own AI Chips: Report

Facebook intends to develop its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips to facilitate faster computing needed to achieve new AI breakthroughs like digital assistants with common sense, said a media report.In an interview with The Financial Times, Facebook's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun indicated that the social networking giant is already developing its own custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips to support its AI software."Facebook has been known to build its hardware when required -- build its own ASIC, for instance. If there's any stone unturned, we're going to work on it," Forbes quoted LeCun as saying in the interview on Monday.While Facebook prepares to work on its own AI chips, the company wishes to work with the existing chip-makers, the report added.According to a report by Fortune, LeCun will outline his vision for AI's future in a new research paper he is expected to present at the International Solid State Circuits Conference in San Francisco on February 25.