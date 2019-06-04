Facebook's Interactive Game Show 'Confetti' Coming to India on June 12

Social networking giant Facebook on Tuesday announced its first interactive game show, titled "Confetti" in India. Starting June 12, the interactive show will air from Wednesday to Sunday on Facebook's dedicated video platform - Facebook Watch, the company said in a statement.

First launched in the US, the interactive game will challenge participants to answer pop culture trivia questions for a chance to win Rs 3 lakh as cash prize everyday. "This is our first official show in India and we are excited to see how it will enable users to engage better and bring communities together around exceptional, interactive video experiences on Facebook," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook.

The announcement was made in Mumbai on the sidelines of Facebook's Social Entertainment Summit. Exclusive to Facebook Watch, the show is already available in other parts of the world including Canada, the UK, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines. In 2018, the social networking giant globally rolled out Facebook Watch as its video-on-demand service in an attempt to take on its rival YouTube.

The video service allows users to enjoy videos from different genres, including entertainment, sports and news in their personalised "Watch Feed" that carries a collection of recent videos from the pages they follow.