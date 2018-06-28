English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Introduces 'Keyword Snooze' Feature
Photo for representation. (Image: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo)
Facebook on Thursday introduced a new feature called 'Keyword Snooze' in News Feed that will allow users to hide certain keywords that they don't want to see for 30 days. The feature is a variant of another option to "snooze" people and pages you do not want to see which was introduced in 2017. Located in a post's upper right-hand menu in News Feed, the "Keyword Snooze" feature gives people the option to temporarily hide posts by keywords, which are pulled directly from text in that post.
"If you choose to 'snooze' a keyword, you won't see posts in your News Feed containing that exact word or phrase from any person, Page or Group for 30 days," Shruthi Muraleedharan, News Feed Product Manager, said in a blog post.
"Even though we work to show you the most relevant posts on News Feed, we don't always get it right. That's why we've designed features like See First, Hide, Unfollow, Snooze, and now, Keyword Snooze.
"We hope that with additional options to help tailor your News Feed experience, you'll be able to spend more time focusing on the things that matter," the post added.
