Facebook Is Becoming More Like TikTok Now With This New Update

Facebook is now getting its own Reels to rival TikTok which remains banned in India since June 2020. Facebook Reels that started rolling out in the US in September 2021 is now available in 150 countries, the company said in a blog post. Reels were first introduced in India for Instagram after the Indian government banned TikTok. Both Reels and TikTok essentially offer the same service - short video format consumption. Instagram and Facebook Reels can be up to 1 minute long, and users get a host of in-app tools to edit videos. As always, users are advised to use the latest version of the app to enjoy the latest features.

Meta says it is rolling out Reels in “new places" to help their discovery. This includes ‘Reels in Stories’ to let users share public Reels to Stories on Facebook. Users can also share Reel in the Watch tab and top of the feed. Some Reels will also get suggested in Feed but this is only available in select countries right now. The company further adds that it is “exploring ways to make it easier for creators to share Reels to both their Facebook and Instagram audiences, such as crossposting." As expected, Reels would allow users to follow the publisher, they can comment on the particular short video or just hit the like button.

Earn Money via Facebook Reels

Recently, many TikTok users have expressed their apprehensions about the creator’s funds distribution. Meta is addressing the problem and aiming to attract more Reels users/creators to its platform. The company is creating opportunities for creators to earn through its Reels Play bonus programme that pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views and other factors. In the coming months, Meta will expand the bonus programme to more countries.

Facebook Reels creators will also be able to earn through Meta’s monetisation products like in-stream ads and Stars that are already offered on Facebook Live. These overlay ads won’t start playing in between but will appear in a small box at the top or bottom of the short video. Meta says it is expanding tests of Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico, and to more countries in the coming weeks. More countries are said to get the in-stream ads programme by mid-March.

Meta has also announced the launch of new tools such as for brands to understand the content and track their reach. These include Publisher Lists, Blocklists and Inventory Filters and Delivery Reports for Banner and Sticker Ads in Facebook Reels. The company explains these tools will give “advertisers more control over how their ads appear in places they don’t consider suitable for their brand or campaign".

