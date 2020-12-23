Facebook Is Lining Up New Account Security Options For 2021, But Would You Really Care?

Facebook is planning to roll out new security options for user accounts next year as the social media platform goes about tweaking the available security options for users once again. It is expected that the additional security measures for accounts will include mobile support for security tokens and the expansion of the Facebook Protect security program for more users. The security keys should be rolled out for all users who may want one, and not just high-profile accounts. Facebook recommends users should use both Facebook Protect and security keys. The social media platform also intends to expand its disclosure and reporting of security threats, and the belief is that public disclosures of hack attempts will deter or slow down these threats.

The plans have been shared by Facebook’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher while speaking with Axios. Facebook says that the Facebook Protect security program will be made available to users including journalists, human rights defenders and celebrities. The social media platform also says that this will be made available to users in countries with upcoming major elections, though details are a bit sketchy on that at this time. Till now, Facebook Protect was available only in the US for politicians, government agencies and anyone with a blue badge verified Facebook page who was also involved in the election process. This security program provides two-factor authentication and real-time monitoring of possible hacking threats and attempts.

Facebook is also considering expanding the usage of security keys for not just high-profile accounts but also for any Facebook user who may want one. Facebook is considering sending security keys to public figures like policymakers, suggests the report. Facebook users will be able to buy tokens from online and offline shopping platforms and then register them for use with Facebook.