English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook is Reportedly Working on a Music App to Rival TikTok
Facebook has apparently been looking at teen music apps since 2016, but held off when it thought what was then called Musical.ly wouldn't take off.
Facebook is Reportedly Working on a Music App to Rival TikTok
Loading...
Facebook is expected to launch music app to rival TikTok, has apparently codenamed the project "Lasso." The app is designed to be a standalone competitor to Musical.ly, which was a hit with teens and even pre-teens before the 60 million monthly user product was acquired by Chinese tech giant ByteDance for around $1 billion and rolled into the company’s TikTok app.
A TechCrunch source confirmed to the publication that Lasso is "basically TikTok/Musical.ly. It's full screen, built for teens, fun and funny, and focused on creation." "A lot of what they’re doing is just trying to be cool and trying to be something that Facebook isn’t," the source said.
Back in 2016 Facebook created a research team to start looking into Musical.ly’s popularity with teens, but the project was put on hold when it seemed like the app wasn’t as popular as it made itself out to be. There were suspicions that Musical.ly might not be as popular as it touted, and Facebook eased off. Facebook already tried and failed to win back the youth with standalone apps like Poke, Slingshot, Bolt, Flash and other variations on Snapchat.
A TechCrunch source confirmed to the publication that Lasso is "basically TikTok/Musical.ly. It's full screen, built for teens, fun and funny, and focused on creation." "A lot of what they’re doing is just trying to be cool and trying to be something that Facebook isn’t," the source said.
Back in 2016 Facebook created a research team to start looking into Musical.ly’s popularity with teens, but the project was put on hold when it seemed like the app wasn’t as popular as it made itself out to be. There were suspicions that Musical.ly might not be as popular as it touted, and Facebook eased off. Facebook already tried and failed to win back the youth with standalone apps like Poke, Slingshot, Bolt, Flash and other variations on Snapchat.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...