Facebook is Reportedly Working on a Music App to Rival TikTok

Facebook is expected to launch music app to rival TikTok, has apparently codenamed the project "Lasso." The app is designed to be a standalone competitor to Musical.ly, which was a hit with teens and even pre-teens before the 60 million monthly user product was acquired by Chinese tech giant ByteDance for around $1 billion and rolled into the company’s TikTok app.A TechCrunch source confirmed to the publication that Lasso is "basically TikTok/Musical.ly. It's full screen, built for teens, fun and funny, and focused on creation." "A lot of what they’re doing is just trying to be cool and trying to be something that Facebook isn’t," the source said.Back in 2016 Facebook created a research team to start looking into Musical.ly’s popularity with teens, but the project was put on hold when it seemed like the app wasn’t as popular as it made itself out to be. There were suspicions that Musical.ly might not be as popular as it touted, and Facebook eased off. Facebook already tried and failed to win back the youth with standalone apps like Poke, Slingshot, Bolt, Flash and other variations on Snapchat.