Facebook is Rolling Out New Setting to Customise Your Shortcuts Bar

Facebook users can now choose to either remove or simply disable those pesky red notification count overlays from the Shortcuts tab.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
Facebook is Rolling Out New Setting to Customise Your Shortcuts Bar
Representative Image (AFP Relaxnews)

Facebook is rolling out a new shortcut bar settings update that would allow users to control exactly what features appear on the app navigation bar. The new feature is now out, with most iOS users already equipped while Android users are scheduled to get the feature in the next few weeks.

With the new update, users would be able to remove tabs, including Marketplace, Watch, Groups, Events, Profile, Friend Requests, News, Today In as well as Gaming and Dating. "We are rolling out navigation bar controls to make it easier for people to connect with the things they like and control the notifications they get within the Facebook app," said a Facebook spokesperson.

To use the Shortcut Bar Settings options, users need to tap and hold on any of the shortcuts in the navigation bar that is at the bottom of the Facebook homescreen on iOS while Android users get the bar at the top. A menu pop-up will let them remove that tab entirely, or leave it but disable the red notification count overlays. This will clear the space in the navigation bar for a better experience. To bring back items to your shortcuts bar, go to More tab > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Shortcuts Menu.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
