Facebook Is Shutting Down This Service From October 1: All Details

Facebook is going to shut down its hyperlocal feature called Neighborhoods on October 1. This platform was capable of connecting people with their neighbours, discovering new places in their area and also being part of the local community. It was first rolled out in countries like Canada and the US in 2022, and people were given the choice to join the service and create a separate profile.

But it never got a widespread release in all this time, suggesting that Meta did not find a major purpose for its existence. The decision to shut down Neighborhoods is probably an indication of that.

Meta has not given a clear answer or a reason for this decision, but the company’s recent focus on cutting costs could have played some role. Also, it’s not like Neighborhoods shutting down is going to raise heavy backlash from the users or the company’s shareholders.

“When we launched Neighborhoods, our mission was to bring local communities closer together, and we’ve learned the best way to do this is through groups. Facebook has stated this about Neighborhoods. This was basically viewed as a digital directory, allowing others to view your profile and vice versa. Just like every other social media platform these days, Facebook had set up guidelines around which Neighborhoods would work.

It even had moderators to keep a check on the hygiene and quality of the content, users available on the platform. But from October 1, this service will no longer be available.

