Facebook Is Shutting Down Two Features That Needs Your Location

Facebook relies on location access to give you a host of features, and from later this month it plans to stop using it for two of its known options. The social networking giant has said that after May 31, 2022, Nearby Friends and Weather Alerts will not be available on Facebook for its millions of users across the globe.

These two features have been around for years, but with Meta changing its policies, it seems these two have faced the brunt of the new regime. Nearby Friends, as the name suggests, enabled users to identify contacts near to their location, for which Facebook was able to access your location and use it to track other people.

Weather Alerts is a more obvious choice over here because without accurate location access it’s not possible to give you the right temperature in the area. Facebook used this tool to read your location.

Facebook mentions that the location history of its users can be viewed and downloaded till August 1, 2022, after which Facebook will delete the data from its servers.

But just because Facebook is stopping location access for these features does not mean it will stop collecting location data altogether. The platform is going to keep collecting your location data which apparently is used for other features, and the company doesn’t clearly mention what are those.

Facebook has been facing a tough time with the stricter tracking methods put in place by Apple, which seems to have dented its revenues in the past year or so. Mark Zuckerberg has also pointed out the changes from the iPhone maker which has put the breaks on its digital ad revenue.

Even Google is looking to clamp down on apps using location access without any purpose. And if it finds Facebook indulging in similar practices then it could face further hassles running its features on Android in the near future.

