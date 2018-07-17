English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Joins Skill India Mission to Train Empower Youth
The programme includes courses on Digital Marketing, Online Safety and Financial Literacy in regional languages with Facebook imparting training to people nominated by the NSDC.
Facebook Joins Skill India Mission to Train Empower Youth (photo for representation)
Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday entered into a strategic partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower youth and entrepreneurs with digital skills in India. The partnership, signed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will enable Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to incorporate Facebook's training on Digital Marketing Skills in its courses, besides providing trainees with access to local, domestic and international markets.
Also Read: Apple Unveils New Emoji Characters And They Will be Available Later This Year
The programme includes courses on Digital Marketing, Online Safety and Financial Literacy in regional languages with Facebook imparting training to people nominated by the NSDC. This will up-skill job seekers and increase their prospects of employment. "We are delighted to partner with the National Skill Development Corporation to help in upskilling the youth of the country and also empower local businesses by providing training and resources to build up a digital presence and grow their businesses beyond what the traditional offline economies offer," Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, India, South and Central Asia - Facebook, said in a statement.
"This skilled workforce and successful businesses are imperative for boosting employment and economic growth in the country," she added. The collaboration will also enable trainees to have access to Facebook's Jobs tool to easily search for job openings. They can easily search for jobs in their Facebook app or visit www.facebook.com/jobs through their mobile phones while controlling the sharing of information with prospective employers.
Also Read: The History of Emojis is as Fascinating as Using Them
"The partnership with Facebook aims to leverage the digital opportunity which can assist in creating a market place for many businesses and service offerings for candidates getting trained under our skill ecosystem and; also act as an information kiosk for knowledge sharing," said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
"With Facebook's expertise and support, we are taking a step towards utilising the immense potential of digital skills for the economic betterment of the country," he said. Under the Skill India Mission, nearly one crore youth in the country are being annually skilled, reskilled and upskilled through various central government programmes.
Also Read: Top 5 Smartphones to Spend on During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
Facebook's previous training programmes on Digital Marketing Skills have upskilled more than 200,000 youth and entrepreneurs under the #BoostYourBusiness programme across 16 states in the country. Under the network giant's #SheMeansBusiness programme, another 30,000 women entrepreneurs are currently being trained, the company said. In 2017, Facebook launched Digital Training Hub which aims to train 500,000 youth and entrepreneurs by 2020.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Unveils New Emoji Characters And They Will be Available Later This Year
The programme includes courses on Digital Marketing, Online Safety and Financial Literacy in regional languages with Facebook imparting training to people nominated by the NSDC. This will up-skill job seekers and increase their prospects of employment. "We are delighted to partner with the National Skill Development Corporation to help in upskilling the youth of the country and also empower local businesses by providing training and resources to build up a digital presence and grow their businesses beyond what the traditional offline economies offer," Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, India, South and Central Asia - Facebook, said in a statement.
"This skilled workforce and successful businesses are imperative for boosting employment and economic growth in the country," she added. The collaboration will also enable trainees to have access to Facebook's Jobs tool to easily search for job openings. They can easily search for jobs in their Facebook app or visit www.facebook.com/jobs through their mobile phones while controlling the sharing of information with prospective employers.
Also Read: The History of Emojis is as Fascinating as Using Them
"The partnership with Facebook aims to leverage the digital opportunity which can assist in creating a market place for many businesses and service offerings for candidates getting trained under our skill ecosystem and; also act as an information kiosk for knowledge sharing," said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
"With Facebook's expertise and support, we are taking a step towards utilising the immense potential of digital skills for the economic betterment of the country," he said. Under the Skill India Mission, nearly one crore youth in the country are being annually skilled, reskilled and upskilled through various central government programmes.
Also Read: Top 5 Smartphones to Spend on During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
Facebook's previous training programmes on Digital Marketing Skills have upskilled more than 200,000 youth and entrepreneurs under the #BoostYourBusiness programme across 16 states in the country. Under the network giant's #SheMeansBusiness programme, another 30,000 women entrepreneurs are currently being trained, the company said. In 2017, Facebook launched Digital Training Hub which aims to train 500,000 youth and entrepreneurs by 2020.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Triumph Street Triple RS Gets Two New Colour Options
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak