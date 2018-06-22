English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Launches Free Version of ‘Workplace’ For Non-Profit Organisations

Named "Workplace for Good", the app would donate work-essential mobile, video, communication and collaboration tools free of charge to organisations like World Wildlife Fund, United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and more.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2018, 9:58 AM IST
Making inroads into the non-profit segment, Facebook has launched a free version of its enterprise communications app 'Workplace' to make working better, smarter and faster for charities and non-governmental organisations. Named "Workplace for Good", the app would donate work-essential mobile, video, communication and collaboration tools free of charge to organisations like World Wildlife Fund, United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and more.

"We're giving 'Workplace for free' to non-profits and staff at educational institutions globally, so they can build meaningful communities and create change around the world," Annette Gevaert, Head, Workplace For Good, Facebook, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday. Additionally, the app also comes integrated with tools like "OxBot" which is a jargon-busting bot that provides a link to internal sources of information, increasing accessibility options.

"We're also renewing our commitment to #ImpactCloud, a coalition of technology companies including Workplace, Salesforce, Box, Okta and Microsoft, working together to help accelerate digital transformation and impact for humanitarian and disaster relief organisations," Gevaert added.

