Facebook Launches Free Version of ‘Workplace’ For Non-Profit Organisations
Named "Workplace for Good", the app would donate work-essential mobile, video, communication and collaboration tools free of charge to organisations like World Wildlife Fund, United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and more.
Facebook Launches Free Version of ‘Workplace’ For Non-Profit Organisations (Image: Reuters)
Making inroads into the non-profit segment, Facebook has launched a free version of its enterprise communications app 'Workplace' to make working better, smarter and faster for charities and non-governmental organisations. Named "Workplace for Good", the app would donate work-essential mobile, video, communication and collaboration tools free of charge to organisations like World Wildlife Fund, United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and more.
"We're giving 'Workplace for free' to non-profits and staff at educational institutions globally, so they can build meaningful communities and create change around the world," Annette Gevaert, Head, Workplace For Good, Facebook, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday. Additionally, the app also comes integrated with tools like "OxBot" which is a jargon-busting bot that provides a link to internal sources of information, increasing accessibility options.
"We're also renewing our commitment to #ImpactCloud, a coalition of technology companies including Workplace, Salesforce, Box, Okta and Microsoft, working together to help accelerate digital transformation and impact for humanitarian and disaster relief organisations," Gevaert added.
