Facebook Launches New Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset at Annual Conference

Facebook, on Wednesday launched its new VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2 at the company's recently renamed annual AR/VR conference, Facebook Connect. The Oculus Quest 2 is already up for pre-orders and will start shipping on October 13. It is priced at $299 in the United States.

The Oculus Quest 2, Facebook's latest all-in-one VR headset features its highest resolution display ever. It is is also lighter weighing just 503-grams, which is 10 percent lighter than the previous generation. It is also more affordable, starting at a price of $299 in the US making it $100 cheaper than the previous Oculus headset.

The Oculus Quest 2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The screen on the headset is a fast-switch LCD panel with an 1832 × 1920-pixel resolution with 72Hz refresh rate. The Oculus Quest 2 controllers have also been given a design refresh, and the VR headset is claimed to have a longer battery life, that lasts up to 3 hours. The Oculus Quest 2 comes in a new two-tone design available in light grey and black colour options. Facebook announced that the Oculus Quest 2 will soon be the only Oculus device in the market. The company also said that it's pulling the plug on its PC VR lineup, months after it ended sales of the Oculus Go. The previous generation of the Oculus Quest VR headset went on sale in April last year.

Apart from the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook announced several other new things at this year's Facebook Connect conference, like the Ray-Ban branded smart glasses, which the company plans to bring in 2021.