Facebook Lays Out Plans For Water Conservation; Says Will Be Water Positive By 2030

Facebook has announced a new sustainability plan, where the company says that it will be water positive by 2030. This means that Facebook will return more water to the environment that it will consume for its global operations. Facebook said that reaching this goal will require a combination of water restoration efforts starting in regions that are highly water stressed. Facebook will also use technology to increase water efficiency at its facilities. Facebook said that as of 2020, the company’s entire global footprint of offices and data centres have been supported by 100 percent renewable energy and Facebook reached zero emmissions.

“Over the last decade, we’ve invested in new ways to make our data centers more water," Facebook said. Facebook said that it has invested in water restoration projects that will replenish more than 850 million gallons of water per year. In regions experiencing high levels of water stress, these projects have already restored about 595 million gallons of water in 2020. These water restoration projects offer significant benefits both to local communities and their surrounding ecosystems, particularly in water stressed regions. These efforts range from sustaining aquatic habitats by supplying fresh water to river systems during dry seasons and providing drinking water to Navajo Nation families, to modernising agricultural irrigation infrastructure to reduce the amount of water being extracted from at-risk sources, the company said.

In a blog post, Facebook also mentioned several Water Restoration projects that it is working on in the United States. The company said that beyond those projects, it will continue to find ways to reduce water usage across operations. The company said that its technologies allow data centers to be cooled with outside air, enabling them to operate 80 percent more water efficiently on average, as compared to industry standard.

