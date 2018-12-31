English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Least Trusted Tech Company: Survey
Facebook is followed by Twitter and Amazon which tied for the second position with lack of trust from eight percent of the respondents for each of the companies.
Facebook Least Trusted Tech Company: Survey (photo for representation)
In a reflection of what a series of data leaks and scandals has done to damage the reputation of Facebook, a new survey has found that the world's largest social network leads the list of companies that people trust the least. According to a survey of 1,000 people conducted earlier this month by research company Toluna, 40 percent of respondents said they trusted Facebook the least with their personal information, PCMag.com reported last week.
In terms of lack of trust among its users, Facebook leads other technology companies by a huge margin, according to the survey. Facebook is followed by Twitter and Amazon which tied for the second position with lack of trust from eight percent of the respondents for each of the companies.
Following Twitter and Amazon are Uber and Google. While seven per cent of the respondents said they did not trust Uber with their personal data, six per cent said the same of Google. Microsoft and Apple fared comparatively well. While four per cent of the respondents expressed lack of trust in Apple, just two per cent of the total respondents said they did not trust Microsoft with their personal information.
Netflix and Tesla tied for the position of the most trusted companies in the list, with one per cent of the respondents showing lack of trust in each of these two companies.
