Facebook Lite Might Get Dark Mode Before the Original App

Apart from Google's own apps, dark mode in itself has become a popular feature and we've seen it make its way to Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Having said that, there are still quite a few apps that haven't committed to the dark theme yet. WhatsApp is still in its testing phase while Facebook is also said to be working on bringing it for its users. According to a recent report, users of Facebook Lite might get their hands on the darker interface before the main app

.

The report says that many Facebook Lite users have already seen the dark mode toggle, which is easily accessible through the Settings menu. Facebook Lite is specifically made for consumers who have to deal with a slow internet connection or use an older or low-end device. As its name suggests, this app is about 1.6MB in size which comparatively less than the main app which has a size of about 50MB. The Facebook family also has a lighter version for its Messenger app. The welcome change was seen in the stable version (Version 181) of the lightweight app, while Version 186 is available on the Google Play Store.

The news of the change started coming in from January, but a wider rollout has begun and users in India may soon be able to see the feature. However, users of the main Facebook app might need to wait a little longer to go dark.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.