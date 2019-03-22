English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook May Have Fixed the Password Debacle, But Here is What You Should Also do
While Facebook has confirmed that the flaw has been fixed, one can never be too sure.
While Facebook has confirmed that the flaw has been fixed, one can never be too sure.
Loading...
Earlier today we heard about yet another major security mishap where it was reported that about 200-600 million Facebook users’ passwords on the social network were stored in plain text and readable format. It was also confirmed that this flaw was existing for years and the passwords were apparently searchable by thousands of employees working at Facebook.
The social network giant was quick to respond and said in a blog that as part of a routine security review in January, it found some user passwords were being stored in a readable format within its internal data storage systems. "This caught our attention because our login systems are designed to mask passwords using techniques that make them unreadable. We have fixed these issues and as a precaution will be notifying everyone whose passwords we found stored this way," wrote Pedro Canahuati, VP Engineering, Security and Privacy at Facebook.
While Facebook has confirmed that the flaw has been fixed, one can never be too sure. And in our opinion, nothing is difficult for a hacker and one can easily slip through to get critical information about you including your personal information, your location, financial details and more.
John Shier, senior security advisor at Sophos says, “Despite the recent public struggles Facebook has had with respect to privacy and security, this incident is a little different. Authentication data is something that Facebook treats very seriously and has put in place many mechanisms, both externally and internally, to ensure that user credentials are safeguarded. While the details of the incident are still emerging, this is likely an accidental programming error that led to the logging of plain text credentials. That said, this should never have happened and Facebook needs to ensure that no user credentials or data were compromised as a result of this error. This is also another reminder for people who are still reusing passwords or using weak passwords to change their Facebook password to something strong and unique and to turn on 2-factor authentication.”
The social network giant was quick to respond and said in a blog that as part of a routine security review in January, it found some user passwords were being stored in a readable format within its internal data storage systems. "This caught our attention because our login systems are designed to mask passwords using techniques that make them unreadable. We have fixed these issues and as a precaution will be notifying everyone whose passwords we found stored this way," wrote Pedro Canahuati, VP Engineering, Security and Privacy at Facebook.
While Facebook has confirmed that the flaw has been fixed, one can never be too sure. And in our opinion, nothing is difficult for a hacker and one can easily slip through to get critical information about you including your personal information, your location, financial details and more.
John Shier, senior security advisor at Sophos says, “Despite the recent public struggles Facebook has had with respect to privacy and security, this incident is a little different. Authentication data is something that Facebook treats very seriously and has put in place many mechanisms, both externally and internally, to ensure that user credentials are safeguarded. While the details of the incident are still emerging, this is likely an accidental programming error that led to the logging of plain text credentials. That said, this should never have happened and Facebook needs to ensure that no user credentials or data were compromised as a result of this error. This is also another reminder for people who are still reusing passwords or using weak passwords to change their Facebook password to something strong and unique and to turn on 2-factor authentication.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playing The Battle Royale Game
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
- Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reveals She Suffered from Two Near-Fatal Brain Aneurysms
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- From Madhuri Dixit to Priyanka Chopra, Here’s What Your Favourite Celebs Did This Holi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results