Facebook Merges Instagram With Messenger in New Update to Allow Cross-Messaging

Facebook has started rolling out a new update that reportedly merges the chat systems for both Instagram and Messenger. The following update comes at a time, especially, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans last year to unify all the company-owned apps to allow cross-messaging in a bid to take on Apple's iMessage. According to a report by The Verge, the update has started arriving on both Android and iOS devices to users around the world, including India.

According to The Verge, users should notice a pop-up message appearing with the new update when they open Instagram. Reportedly, the update contains four key changes, namely, a colourful look for chats, new emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply feature and chat with friends added on Facebook. Additionally, the update also replaces the regular DM icon of Instagram with the messenger logo while chats on Instagram would also more colourful with blue and purple colours used for sender's messages. Recently, Facebook merged Messenger Rooms with both WhatsApp web and the mobile app, allowing users to have group calls with up to 50 people with no time limit. The said feature was also rolled out on Instagram in the month of May.