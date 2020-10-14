Facebook Messenger Gets a New Logo, Chat Themes, and Selfie Stickers

Facebook Messenger is getting a new logo, chat themes, selfie stickers, and a vanish mode. The new updates come from Facebook as part of its measures to integrate Messenger with Instagram private messages. "Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends," Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook's VP for Messenger said in a blog post. The new logo for Messenger goes away from the previous blue colour for a blue-to-pink gradient, which is more similar to the colour of Instagram's logo.

"Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to," Chudnovsky further said in the blog post. Apart from the new logo, Facebook Messenger also gets new chat themes that include 'love and tie-dye' for wider customisation options. The app is also bringng selfie stickers that let users add icons to their pictures. The vanish mode works like disappearing messages on Snapchat and Instagram.

Facebook had last month announced Messenger's integration with Instagram as part of the social media giant's larger plans of building a single universal messaging platform that also includes WhatsApp with Facebook's other messaging platforms. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had announced his plans to integrate all Facebook-owned messaging services initially last year. Zuckerberg had last year focused on Facebook's transition from a public space to one with great focus on private communication while announcing his plans for integrated messaging. It is not know how Facebook will integrate WhatsApp with Messenger and Instagram, since the messaging service is end-to-end encrypted.