Facebook Messenger Gets App Lock That Uses Face ID On The Apple iPhone To Hide Your Chats

Facebook has given the Messenger app a new set of privacy tools as part of its latest update for the app for the Apple iPhone and the iPad. This includes an app lock that will require fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the app as well as a new Privacy settings section that makes it easier to access certain settings and options. The update is now rolling out for the iPhone and the iPad, and Facebook says Messenger for Android will get similar features in the next few months. Facebook also confirms it is working on Instagram-like controls for inbox and calls for Facebook Messenger as well, the testing for which is expected to start soon.

App Lock uses your iPhone’s or iPad’s privacy settings such as Touch ID for fingerprint authentication or Face ID for face authentication to unlock the Messenger app. Facebook insists that your fingerprint or facial recognition data is never transmitted to them or stored by the app. “The Privacy section makes it easy to access settings and features like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock and the Privacy section let you tailor your experience and choose settings that work best for you,” says Facebook.

Facebook also says they are working on more controls for inbox and calls on Messenger, which would allow users to pick who can call them or message them directly. This will, in many ways, be similar to the message control features that Instagram already has. The testing for these features will start soon, and the rollout should be expected sometime in the next few months.