Facebook Messenger Gets Quick Reply Bar for Photos and Videos, Three New Themes and More

Facebook Messenger has rolled out a new update, which brings in three new themes and a quick reply feature for photos and videos shared via chat. In USA, Facebook Messenger is also adding a new QR code and payment link feature integrated into Facebook Pay. Through this, users will be able to set up their payment methods and bank details, and link it to a QR code in their Messenger account that can be scanned to make an instant payment. The new features were announced yesterday, and will be rolling out to all users soon. The QR code feature, as specified, will be available only in USA, but the new themes and the quick reply option should be rolling out for all.

The quick reply bar in Facebook Messenger will show up every time a person sends you a photo or a video. It essentially works in the same way as the reply bar on Instagram Stories or WhatsApp disappearing status updates. If someone sends you something to see in chat, tapping on it will bring up a quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen. Using this, users can directly respond with a comment that works like a reaction to the content that was sent.

Facebook Messenger is also getting three new themes that users can use to customise their chat experience. The new themes include a theme dedicated to music Olivia Rodrigo and her new album, Sour, one in ode to World Oceans Day, and a third new theme called ‘F9’ – which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Fast & Furious movie series. The last one will likely be a fan favourite, if at all there is anything of the sort for Messenger chat themes. The first theme features a lilac background with purple chat bubbles, the Oceans Day theme features a light blue background shade with dark blue chat bubbles, and the F9 theme features a dark background with orange chat bubbles.

The QR code based Facebook Pay feature, of course, will remain unavailable for users in India, although Facebook may choose to bring it for Messenger users in India some time in future. The new features should become accessible for all users, soon.

