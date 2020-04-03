TECH

1-MIN READ

Facebook Messenger Gets Windows And macOS Apps; Group Video Chats Will be Fun

Over the past month, Facebook says they saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
At a time when pretty much millions around the world are relying on instant messengers and communication platforms to stay in touch with colleagues, friends and family, Facebook has timed the launch of the desktop version of the Messenger quite perfectly. This app is now available for PCs running Microsoft Windows as well as for Apple’s macOS computing devices including the MacBook and iMac line-ups. This has been in the works for a while now though and comes as Facebook has spent a lot of its time off late streamlining and fine-tuning the Messenger app for Android and iOS devices for a smaller and more efficient footprint. Facebook’s own data suggests that people are using the platform more than ever and are using the desktop browser version for audio and video calls as well.

“Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls,” says Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger at Facebook. The Facebook Messenger app is now available for download on the Windows Store and the Apple App Store.

Facebook says that the desktop app for Windows and macOS will sync chats across devices so that you don’t miss a conversation and will offer voice and video call options as well. And yes, the Facebook Messenger for your Windows PC or your Apple Mac device will also have the Dark Mode. You will also get controls to mute or snooze notifications, useful if you don’t want to be disturbed in the middle of work.

