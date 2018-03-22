English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Messenger Gives More Controls to Group Administrators
Facebook on Wednesday introduced a feature that gives the administrators more powers where they will be able to approve and remove members and promote or demote any other person in the group chat.
Facebook Messenger Gives More Controls to Group Administrators (photo for representation, image courtesy: AP)
Making it easier to control large groups on Messenger, Facebook on Wednesday introduced a feature that gives the administrators more powers where they will be able to approve and remove members and promote or demote any other person in the group chat. "Since 2.5 million new groups were created on Messenger every day last year, we're excited to start rolling out new, widely requested Messenger features that make your group chat experience more robust and seamless," Drew Moxon, Product Manager, Messenger, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
Also Read: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Facebook Shares Continue to Fall For The Third Day
"Admin privileges allow you to approve new members before they join your group chat. This is especially helpful in large group chats with people you may not yet be connected to," Moxon added. The new feature also makes it easier to add people to group chats as it brings "joinable links". Anybody in the chat can create a custom link and share it with whoever they want to join the conversation.
Also Read: Microsoft Bringing Digital Payment Facility in 'Kaizala' App
"People who tap the link will either be added to the group automatically if approvals are off, or will be added once the admin has approved the request," Moxon added. Earlier, the social network giant introduced features such as "mentions", "reactions", "customised chats" and "real-time" voice and video conversations for up to 50 people. Recently, it integrated the video chat feature into its "Messenger Lite" app for low-budget smartphones.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Facebook Shares Continue to Fall For The Third Day
"Admin privileges allow you to approve new members before they join your group chat. This is especially helpful in large group chats with people you may not yet be connected to," Moxon added. The new feature also makes it easier to add people to group chats as it brings "joinable links". Anybody in the chat can create a custom link and share it with whoever they want to join the conversation.
Also Read: Microsoft Bringing Digital Payment Facility in 'Kaizala' App
"People who tap the link will either be added to the group automatically if approvals are off, or will be added once the admin has approved the request," Moxon added. Earlier, the social network giant introduced features such as "mentions", "reactions", "customised chats" and "real-time" voice and video conversations for up to 50 people. Recently, it integrated the video chat feature into its "Messenger Lite" app for low-budget smartphones.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Lionel Messi Begins Road to Russia as Argentina Chase World Cup Glory
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet