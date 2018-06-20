English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Messenger Will Autoplay Ads From Next Week
Facebook had already started pushing ads on Messenger earlier but want to further monetize the third-largest messaging platform in the world with autoplaying ads.
Photo for representation. (Image courtesy: AP)
Facebook has decided to add video ads to its chat platform. The roll out for the autoplaying ads will begin from next week. Users, however, will be given an option to hide specific ads as well as report and adjust ad targeting preferences. In a statement to Quartz, a Facebook spokesperson said that people will “remain in control of their experience. The spokesperson also said, “We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience,”
Also read: Facebook's Video Platform to Have Interactive Game Shows, Polls and Quizzes
Facebook had already started pushing ads on Messenger earlier but want to further monetize the third-largest messaging platform in the world with autoplaying ads.
Stefanos Loukakos, director of the Messenger Business for Facebook, in a statement to Recode said that user’s activity will determine if the ads are deterring users or not. “Top priority for us is user experience. So we don’t know yet [if these will work]. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn’t show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send.”
This appears to be a move which was inevitable since Facebook has been short on space to run ads, as reported earlier.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More
Also Watch
Also read: Facebook's Video Platform to Have Interactive Game Shows, Polls and Quizzes
Facebook had already started pushing ads on Messenger earlier but want to further monetize the third-largest messaging platform in the world with autoplaying ads.
Stefanos Loukakos, director of the Messenger Business for Facebook, in a statement to Recode said that user’s activity will determine if the ads are deterring users or not. “Top priority for us is user experience. So we don’t know yet [if these will work]. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn’t show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send.”
This appears to be a move which was inevitable since Facebook has been short on space to run ads, as reported earlier.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics