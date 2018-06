Facebook Messenger Will Autoplay Ads From Next Week

Facebook has decided to add video ads to its chat platform. The roll out for the autoplaying ads will begin from next week. Users, however, will be given an option to hide specific ads as well as report and adjust ad targeting preferences. In a statement to Quartz, a Facebook spokesperson said that people will “remain in control of their experience. The spokesperson also said, “We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience,”Facebook had already started pushing ads on Messenger earlier but want to further monetize the third-largest messaging platform in the world with autoplaying ads.Stefanos Loukakos, director of the Messenger Business for Facebook, in a statement to Recode said that user’s activity will determine if the ads are deterring users or not. “Top priority for us is user experience. So we don’t know yet [if these will work]. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn’t show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send.”This appears to be a move which was inevitable since Facebook has been short on space to run ads, as reported earlier