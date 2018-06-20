English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Facebook Messenger Will Autoplay Ads From Next Week

Facebook had already started pushing ads on Messenger earlier but want to further monetize the third-largest messaging platform in the world with autoplaying ads.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook Messenger Will Autoplay Ads From Next Week
Photo for representation. (Image courtesy: AP)
Facebook has decided to add video ads to its chat platform. The roll out for the autoplaying ads will begin from next week. Users, however, will be given an option to hide specific ads as well as report and adjust ad targeting preferences. In a statement to Quartz, a Facebook spokesperson said that people will “remain in control of their experience. The spokesperson also said, “We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience,”

Also read: Facebook's Video Platform to Have Interactive Game Shows, Polls and Quizzes

Facebook had already started pushing ads on Messenger earlier but want to further monetize the third-largest messaging platform in the world with autoplaying ads.

Stefanos Loukakos, director of the Messenger Business for Facebook, in a statement to Recode said that user’s activity will determine if the ads are deterring users or not. “Top priority for us is user experience. So we don’t know yet [if these will work]. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn’t show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send.”

This appears to be a move which was inevitable since Facebook has been short on space to run ads, as reported earlier.

Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You