CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Tech»Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram Services Restored After Outage
1-MIN READ

Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram Services Restored After Outage

Stock image of Facebook. Reuters

Stock image of Facebook. Reuters

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram on Saturday. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 04, 2021, 13:20 IST