Facebook, Meta's Communications Head Parts Ways With Company

Pinette was appointed vice president of global communications in April 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Pinette was appointed vice president of global communications in April 2019, according to its blog post at that time. Before joining the social media company, he led communications for Gates Ventures, the private office and innovation lab of Bill Gates.

The head of communications at Facebook parent Meta Platforms, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a post he made to employees. “Today will be my last day at Meta," the newspaper quoted Pinette as saying. “I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important—and most difficult—work in Communications." The report did not mention the reason for his exit.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside U.S. business hours. Pinette was appointed vice president of global communications in April 2019, according to its blog post at that time. Before joining the social media company, he led communications for Gates Ventures, the private office and innovation lab of Bill Gates, for five years, was head of Asia Pacific communications for Google and held a number of product and corporate communications leadership positions at Microsoft, the post said.

first published:January 08, 2022, 11:38 IST