Facebook, Mubadala, Silver Lake And Now L Catterton: Jio is an Attractive Platform For Investors

Reliance Industries Limited has confirmed that the global investment firm L Catterton has invested Rs 1894.50 crore in Jio Platforms. This becomes the tenth investment in Jio Platforms in the past few weeks. L Catterton’s investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 104,326.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and now L Catterton.

This investment will further push Reliance Jio’s Digital India vision for 1.3 billion people and businesses, particularly small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers. “I am delighted to welcome L Catterton as a partner in our journey to unleash the power of digital for India while providing a consumer experience that is among the best in the world. I particularly look forward to gaining from L Catterton’s invaluable experience in creating consumer-centric businesses because technology and consumer experience need to work together to propel India to achieving digital leadership,” says Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Jio Platforms in India has more than 388 million subscribers, with significant investments made across the digital ecosystem that includes broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain.

L Catterton was founded in 1989 and has investments in more than 200 brands globally with investments worth over $20 billion. In Asia, they have current investments in Pepe Jeans, Gentle Monster, Seafolly, Celavi and Dondup. In Europe, the L Catterton investments include Guiseppe Zanotti, Pinarello and Goiko Grills. In North America, the investments include Home Chef, Just Food For Dogs, Lily’s Kitchen and Velvet Taco.

“Over our more than 30 year history, we have established a track record of building many of the most important brands across all consumer categories and geographies, from retailers, omni-channel and digitally native brands. We are strong supporters of fostering growth through product development, enhanced digital capabilities and strategic alliances. We look forward to partnering with Jio, which is uniquely positioned to execute on its vision and mission to transform the country and build a digital society for 1.3 billion Indians through its unmatched digital and technological capabilities,” says Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.