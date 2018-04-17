English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Facebook Must Face Class Action Over Facial Recognition: US Judge
U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled in San Francisco federal court that a class action was the most efficient way to resolve the dispute over facial templates.
Facebook Must Face Class Action Over Facial Recognition: US Judge (Image: AP)
A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully used a facial recognition process on photos without user permission. The ruling adds to the privacy woes that have been mounting against Facebook for weeks, since it was disclosed that the personal information of millions of users was harvested by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
Also Read: US Bans American Companies From Selling to Chinese Phone Maker ZTE
U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled in San Francisco federal court that a class action was the most efficient way to resolve the dispute over facial templates. Facebook said it was reviewing the ruling. "We continue to believe the case has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously," the company said in a statement. Lawyers for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment.
Also Read: Nokia X Spotted in an Advertisement; April 27 Launch Expected
Facebook users sued in 2015, alleging violations of an Illinois state law about the privacy of biometric information. The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled. That is the date when Facebook launched "Tag Suggestions," a feature that suggests people to tag after a Facebook user uploads a photo.
In the U.S. court system, certification of a class is typically a major hurdle that plaintiffs in proposed class actions need to overcome before reaching a possible settlement or trial.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: US Bans American Companies From Selling to Chinese Phone Maker ZTE
U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled in San Francisco federal court that a class action was the most efficient way to resolve the dispute over facial templates. Facebook said it was reviewing the ruling. "We continue to believe the case has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously," the company said in a statement. Lawyers for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment.
Also Read: Nokia X Spotted in an Advertisement; April 27 Launch Expected
Facebook users sued in 2015, alleging violations of an Illinois state law about the privacy of biometric information. The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled. That is the date when Facebook launched "Tag Suggestions," a feature that suggests people to tag after a Facebook user uploads a photo.
In the U.S. court system, certification of a class is typically a major hurdle that plaintiffs in proposed class actions need to overcome before reaching a possible settlement or trial.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show