English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook New AI-Tool to Identify Offensive Memes
With the novel AI system called Rosetta, Facebook can process more than a billion public images and Instagram images and video frames (in a wide variety of languages) per day through the system efficiently.
Facebook New AI-Tool to Identify Offensive Memes (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
In a bid to curtail offensive memes that promote hate speech, Facebook is building a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system that uses machine learning to identify text in images and videos as well as transcribe it. While tools to transcribe text are nothing new, the company faces different challenges because of the size, sheer volume of photos shared each day on Facebook and Instagram, and the number of languages supported on its global platform.
With the novel AI system called Rosetta, Facebook can process more than a billion public images and Instagram images and video frames (in a wide variety of languages) per day through the system efficiently. The extracted text is then used by downstream classifiers to immediately act upon policy-violating content or by product applications like photo search.
"Understanding text in images along with the context in which it appears also helps our systems to proactively identify inappropriate or harmful content and keep our community safe," the social media giant said in a blog post late on Tuesday. "Text extracted from images is being used to improve the relevance and quality of photo search, automatically identifying content that violates our hate-speech policy on the platform in various languages, and improve the accuracy of classification of photos in News Feed to surface more personalised content," the networking giant noted.
Further, Facebook is also continuing to invest in extending the text recognition model for the wide number of languages used on its global platform.
With the novel AI system called Rosetta, Facebook can process more than a billion public images and Instagram images and video frames (in a wide variety of languages) per day through the system efficiently. The extracted text is then used by downstream classifiers to immediately act upon policy-violating content or by product applications like photo search.
"Understanding text in images along with the context in which it appears also helps our systems to proactively identify inappropriate or harmful content and keep our community safe," the social media giant said in a blog post late on Tuesday. "Text extracted from images is being used to improve the relevance and quality of photo search, automatically identifying content that violates our hate-speech policy on the platform in various languages, and improve the accuracy of classification of photos in News Feed to surface more personalised content," the networking giant noted.
Further, Facebook is also continuing to invest in extending the text recognition model for the wide number of languages used on its global platform.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: This Cop in Odisha Dances While Controlling the Traffic. Really.
- Seaming Pitches & Dukes Balls - Shane Warne's Formula to Make Test Cricket More Exciting
- A La Carte Arbitration Does not Exist, Says Carlos Ramos, Umpire Who Pulled Up Serena Williams
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
- With iPhone Still Setting Usability Benchmarks, Apple May Build on the Legacy in Today's Announcement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...