Facebook Now Allows Users to Transfer Posts and Notes to Google Docs With Revamped Portability Tool

Facebook is updating its Data Portability Tool that will now allow users to send or transfer their Facebook posts and notes to third-party applications such as Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. The social media platform already allowed users to transfer photos and videos to other apps such as Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. Notably, the tool is now renamed Transfer Your Information, which is designed with “privacy, security and utility in mind." Facebook notes that users can transfer posts, notes, photos, and videos with six simple steps, and all the data is transferred in an encrypted manner. However, Facebook will still ask for permission to access certain data that may not go well with select users.

Firstly, users who want to get started with the tool must first go to their Facebook Settings > Click on ‘Your Facebook Information.’ Following that, users will notice a series of prompts to select the specific data type that they want to transfer (post, notes, photos, and videos). The next step includes re-entering your account password, and users will need to select the destination, that is, WordPress, Google Docs, and more. However, Facebook would ask for permission to “see, edit, create, and delete only the specific Google Drive files you use with this app." User may also have to allow Facebook to “see, create, and edit all Google Docs documents you have access to."

However, the social media giant notes that data transferred from Facebook to a third-party app will be encrypted. We plan to continue expanding our data types and partners in the future. “However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred," Facebook said in a blog post.

