Facebook Now Has a New Logo to Set it Apart From Instagram And WhatsApp
Facebook's main social media app retains its own branding while the new logo uses 'custom typography and capitalization' to differentiate from services.
Facebook's new logo (Image Source: Tech Crunch)
Facebook has unveiled a new logo that will differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. The new company logo will further distinguish the company from the main social media Facebook app, which will keep its own branding. "The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create a visual distinction between the company and app," Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement on Monday.
The company has services like the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra (digital currency Libra project). Over the coming weeks, Facebook will start using the new brand within its products and marketing materials, including a new company website. The new logo uses custom typography and is "designed for clarity", with the goal of creating a "visual distinction between the company and app". "This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences," said Facebook.
