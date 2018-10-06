English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
Instagram as we know could be changing. We hope it doesn’t, though. But would you bet on Facebook leaving the social platform as is?
The Instagram Team in 2018, before the departure of Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger (Photo: Instagram)
Loading...
When Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger walked out of Facebook’s Menlo Park office for the last time in late September, it was quite evident that the social media platform they co-founded many years ago and subsequently sold to Facebook, would no longer remain the same. They leave Instagram in great shape. As of June, Instagram clocked 1 billion active users globally, according to research firm Statista. And it is growing still.
In terms of the moolah that Instagram could rake in for Facebook, it is expected to clock as much as $8 billion in advertising revenue next year, if we are to go by the estimates of research firm eMarketer.
With Facebook installing its former VP of News Feed Adam Mosseri as the head of Instagram, it is clear that Facebook would attempt to squeeze every ounce of value out of Instagram. Not to draw any inferences at all, but Mosseri is considered a close friend of Mark Zuckerberg. The vision for how to run Instagram is bound to be common, to a large extent.
Snapchat, Instagram’s strongest rival (strongest being a subjective sentiment here) is expected to earn around $2.7 billion in the same period, as per Statista estimates. The years of Facebook pulverizing Snapchat by adding very similar features on Instagram are well and truly paying off. The biggest case in point is the Stories feature. “We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion,” Kevin Systrom perhaps summed it best in a post.
This surely has to be the biggest shakeup Instagram would have received in years, it surely wasn’t what many users would have been bargaining for. But it couldn’t all be bad news. Despite Systrom and Kreiger exiting Facebook in the same week that had WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton suggesting in an interview that he left because of constant disagreements with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, both sets of departures must not be clubbed together. Instagram still pretty much ran the way Systrom and Kreiger wanted. Except recently, when the photo sharing network was bundled off the main Facebook app, which the Instagram co-founders are believed to have thought was stifling the growth.
Till now, Facebook and Instagram were very different. Different identities. Different positioning. And you used them differently. Facebook is your swiss knife of the social media ecosystem—it reminds you about a friend’s birthday, you get invited to events there, it tells you when your friends are taking a vacation and who has just landed an amazing new job. Instagram, on the other hand, was an escape from the mad rush daily routine. Cat pics, food pics, lots of hashtags and a generous dose of influencers hawking stuff that you’ll probably never buy.
Instagram's new Nametag Feature For Adding Friends (Photo: Instagram)
The only potential overlap is that Facebook and Instagram have tried to reconfigure the feeds you see every time you open the app to involve more posts that your friends have shared, rather than news feeds by publishers you may follow or businesses you may have otherwise ‘liked’ at some point. But the larger theme may be waiting to be revealed, after the Instagram link option was dropped from the Facebook app recently.
Make no mistake, there is absolutely no way that Facebook would pass over an opportunity to monetize Instagram to the fullest. Even if it means cluttering what is otherwise still a very steam-lined app. For instance, Stories now get prominence as you scroll down the timeline—it will make you notice it, including tiny teasers of what friends have posted as Stories, even if you somehow ignored earlier. Then there is IGTV, which purely feels like an add-on, bolted on to Instagram as an afterthought. But all these are opportunities waiting to be monetized, at the correct time. Other methods would involve driving more referral traffic to the main app, which could see subtle tweaks to the Instagram app layout. Then there could be more adverts being inserted into your Instagram timeline—a no brainer, and also the easiest solution. The third could be deeper data points about the users and the trends, which could come in handy across the plethora of Facebook owned services we use on a daily basis.
This has not been a good year for Facebook, with one controversy after the other. Cambridge Analytica, Android data collection, inability to clamp down on hate speech, lack of counter to alleged Russian interference in the US elections and the recent revelation of the largest ever data breach on their systems. The Instagram bit could prove to be a nice distraction for the time being. A feel-good project, to get over all the bitterness elsewhere. We just hope Instagram doesn’t become unrecognizable after a point.
Also Read | The Similarities Between Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg
In terms of the moolah that Instagram could rake in for Facebook, it is expected to clock as much as $8 billion in advertising revenue next year, if we are to go by the estimates of research firm eMarketer.
With Facebook installing its former VP of News Feed Adam Mosseri as the head of Instagram, it is clear that Facebook would attempt to squeeze every ounce of value out of Instagram. Not to draw any inferences at all, but Mosseri is considered a close friend of Mark Zuckerberg. The vision for how to run Instagram is bound to be common, to a large extent.
Snapchat, Instagram’s strongest rival (strongest being a subjective sentiment here) is expected to earn around $2.7 billion in the same period, as per Statista estimates. The years of Facebook pulverizing Snapchat by adding very similar features on Instagram are well and truly paying off. The biggest case in point is the Stories feature. “We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion,” Kevin Systrom perhaps summed it best in a post.
This surely has to be the biggest shakeup Instagram would have received in years, it surely wasn’t what many users would have been bargaining for. But it couldn’t all be bad news. Despite Systrom and Kreiger exiting Facebook in the same week that had WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton suggesting in an interview that he left because of constant disagreements with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, both sets of departures must not be clubbed together. Instagram still pretty much ran the way Systrom and Kreiger wanted. Except recently, when the photo sharing network was bundled off the main Facebook app, which the Instagram co-founders are believed to have thought was stifling the growth.
Till now, Facebook and Instagram were very different. Different identities. Different positioning. And you used them differently. Facebook is your swiss knife of the social media ecosystem—it reminds you about a friend’s birthday, you get invited to events there, it tells you when your friends are taking a vacation and who has just landed an amazing new job. Instagram, on the other hand, was an escape from the mad rush daily routine. Cat pics, food pics, lots of hashtags and a generous dose of influencers hawking stuff that you’ll probably never buy.
Instagram's new Nametag Feature For Adding Friends (Photo: Instagram)
The only potential overlap is that Facebook and Instagram have tried to reconfigure the feeds you see every time you open the app to involve more posts that your friends have shared, rather than news feeds by publishers you may follow or businesses you may have otherwise ‘liked’ at some point. But the larger theme may be waiting to be revealed, after the Instagram link option was dropped from the Facebook app recently.
Make no mistake, there is absolutely no way that Facebook would pass over an opportunity to monetize Instagram to the fullest. Even if it means cluttering what is otherwise still a very steam-lined app. For instance, Stories now get prominence as you scroll down the timeline—it will make you notice it, including tiny teasers of what friends have posted as Stories, even if you somehow ignored earlier. Then there is IGTV, which purely feels like an add-on, bolted on to Instagram as an afterthought. But all these are opportunities waiting to be monetized, at the correct time. Other methods would involve driving more referral traffic to the main app, which could see subtle tweaks to the Instagram app layout. Then there could be more adverts being inserted into your Instagram timeline—a no brainer, and also the easiest solution. The third could be deeper data points about the users and the trends, which could come in handy across the plethora of Facebook owned services we use on a daily basis.
This has not been a good year for Facebook, with one controversy after the other. Cambridge Analytica, Android data collection, inability to clamp down on hate speech, lack of counter to alleged Russian interference in the US elections and the recent revelation of the largest ever data breach on their systems. The Instagram bit could prove to be a nice distraction for the time being. A feel-good project, to get over all the bitterness elsewhere. We just hope Instagram doesn’t become unrecognizable after a point.
Also Read | The Similarities Between Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- ISL 2018/19: Pranjal Bhumij's Late Strike Helps Mumbai City Hold Kerala Blasters
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
- Your Smartphone Data And Some AI Smarts Could Diagnose Parkinson’s Disease
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...