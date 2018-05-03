English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset Launched Starting at $199
The Oculus Go offers total immersion in almost 1,000 experiences, applications and games of various kinds.
Facebook Oculus VR Headset priced at $199. (Image: Facebook)
Facebook kicked off its F8 developers' conference in San José, California by officially launching the new Oculus Go virtual reality headset. This low-cost standalone headset goes on sale in 23 countries worldwide. Currently making its way to third-party retailers, the new Oculus Go headset is already available to order on the Oculus.com website, starting at $199 for the 32GB model and $249 for the 64GB model. By selling the headset at such a low price compared to competitor models, Facebook no doubt hopes to (finally) bring VR into the mainstream.
The Oculus Go offers total immersion in almost 1,000 experiences, applications and games of various kinds. Eventually, the Oculus Go will also offer access to live events (concerts, sports events, shows), TV shows (via applications like Netflix, Hulu or Showtime) and social experiences (VR chats with friends).
The Oculus Go has been created in partnership with Xiaomi and Qualcomm. It has a 2560x1440-pixel LCD screen and a spatial audio system for total audiovisual immersion. The headset also ships with a wireless controller. It is billed as light, comfortable and, above all, easy to use. The major advantage of the headset is that it is perfectly autonomous, requiring neither a computer nor a smartphone to give users access to VR content.
The Oculus Go is an alternative to the various headsets developed by Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo in partnership with Microsoft, all compatible with the Windows Mixed Reality platform and selling at even more competitive prices.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
