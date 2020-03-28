Facebook Offers Coronavirus Chatbot on Messenger: Here's How to Use it

With the rise in number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Facebook has partnered with the Government of India to launch a new chatbot for its Facebook Messenger app. The MyGov Corona Hub is similar to the one available on WhatsApp bringing all the relevant information to its users. Apart from Facebook itself, the Government has recommended users to make full use of the new chatbot.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "All relevant information related to COVID-19 in your Facebook inbox from @mygovindia! Click on this link and stay connected. #IndiaFightsCorona" Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said, "In these difficult times, people are using our family of apps more than ever to stay connected with friends, family and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the Corona Virus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts."

How to use the Facebook Messenger Coronavirus chatbot

First, you need the Facebook Messenger app. In case you already have the app, skip this step. To download the app, head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the app. Users can also get access to the chatbot by accessing Facebook Messenger on a PC. Once you open the app or enter the web interface, search for the MyGov Corona Hub. Users can also directly use the chatbot by heading to this link: https://www.messenger.com/t/MyGovIndia. Once the chatbot is loaded, just tap on Get Started. The Chatbot will ask you your preferred language. As of now it is available only in English and Hindi. After selecting the language, users will be asked what kind of help do they need. The chatbot will offer COVID-19 related information including news updates, symptoms, professional advice by doctors, FAQs and more.