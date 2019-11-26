Facebook on Android Shows Dark Mode Briefly for Some Users
A Reddit user posted that his Facebook app on his Google Pixel smartphone had Dark Mode for a minute but disappeared soon and he could not enable it again.
Image for Representation
Facebook already offers dark mode on its Messenger app and the web version, and it seems that it has finally started testing it on Android. According to a report, a tipster saw the dark mode on their phone, which appeared briefly and suddenly disappeared. Apart from that, a Reddit post states that the user's Facebook app had Dark Mode for a minute. The Reddit user posted that a few months back, his Facebook app suddenly had the dark Mode, but has not happened since then. The user went on to write that even though he tried telling several Android news outlets at that time, no one responded. The user also said that even after he enabled "Force dark mode" later in Pixel Settings, Facebook would show big white boxes stating that it is not possible to "force a good looking dark mode."
Dark Mode inverts the UI of a smartphone, where instead of seeing black text on a white background, it shows white text on a black background. This not only has a more soothing effect on the eye but also increases battery life on handsets having AMOLED display. The black shade is created by turning off the pixels on the screen.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Range Rover Velar Review: Best SUV in India Under Rs 75 Lakh
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out of PBL to Focus on International Events