Facebook on Android Shows Dark Mode Briefly for Some Users

Facebook already offers dark mode on its Messenger app and the web version, and it seems that it has finally started testing it on Android. According to a report, a tipster saw the dark mode on their phone, which appeared briefly and suddenly disappeared. Apart from that, a Reddit post states that the user's Facebook app had Dark Mode for a minute. The Reddit user posted that a few months back, his Facebook app suddenly had the dark Mode, but has not happened since then. The user went on to write that even though he tried telling several Android news outlets at that time, no one responded. The user also said that even after he enabled "Force dark mode" later in Pixel Settings, Facebook would show big white boxes stating that it is not possible to "force a good looking dark mode."

Dark Mode inverts the UI of a smartphone, where instead of seeing black text on a white background, it shows white text on a black background. This not only has a more soothing effect on the eye but also increases battery life on handsets having AMOLED display. The black shade is created by turning off the pixels on the screen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.