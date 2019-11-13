Facebook on iPhone Has Been Sneakily Using The Camera And as Expected, FB Says Sorry

It turns out, Facebook has been sneaking using your phone's camera while you were using the app. At least if you are on an iPhone, that is. Facebook users took to Twitter saying that their phone cameras were activated automatically whenever they were using the Facebook app. After a lot of outrage over this latest privacy bungle, Facebook has acknowledged the bug, saying that it is submitting a fix for the same to Apple Store. The fix should be available on the App Store sometime today.

The iPhone users complained that when they returned to normal screen after a watching a video in full screen on Facebook, the observed a change in the layout of the app. On coming back to its normal screen mode, users experienced that the layout moved towards the right side giving room to phone’s camera to pop up on its own. In a post on Twitter, Guy Rosen, Facebook's Vice President of Integrity said, "We recently discovered that version 244 of the Facebook iOS app would incorrectly launch in landscape mode. In fixing that issue last week in v246 (launched on November 8th) we inadvertently introduced a bug that caused the app to partially navigate to the camera screen adjacent to News Feed when users tapped on photos. We have seen no evidence of photos or videos being uploaded due to this bug." In a follow-up tweet, Guy Rosen, Facebook's Vice President of Integrity said that Facebook is submitting a fix of the bug to Apple Store.

