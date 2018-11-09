English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Opens First Pop-Up Stores in The US: Watch Video
Facebook is showcasing wares from 100 "most-loved" small businesses and digital-native brands on Facebook and Instagram in retail pop-ups during the holiday season.
With Black Friday coming up on Friday, November 23, 2018, Facebook has announced the opening of its first pop-up retail outlets in the USA, in partnership with Macy's stores.
Facebook is showcasing wares from 100 "most-loved" small businesses and digital-native brands on Facebook and Instagram in retail pop-ups during the holiday season. Pop-ups have been announced in nine Macy's locations, in New York, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.
Products as diverse as burger sauces (Charleston Gourmet Burger Company), clothing (Two Blind Brothers, Love Your Melon) and subscription boxes for the "modern man" (Bespoke Post) will be featured in the pop-ups at no apparent profit to Facebook.
There's no sign of the firm's own Portal video calling devices or Oculus VR headsets, however.
The pop-up stores are expected to stay open until February 2019.
