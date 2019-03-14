English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Partners With T-Series, Zee Music, Yash Raj Films to License Music For Sharing
Users in India can now include licensed Indian music in videos and posts they share on Facebook and Instagram.
While on one hand, Spotify struggled to get licenses from various Indian music labels, Facebook today announced partnerships with top music labels including T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films, licensing their music for use in social experiences such as videos, messages, stories and other creative content on Facebook and Instagram.
Users in India can now include licensed Indian music in videos and posts they share on Facebook and Instagram. Through these partnerships, users can include their favorite tracks from popular films including the latest hits like Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, Aankh Marey from Simmba, Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, as well as regional hits like Lahore by Guru Randhawa, Zingaat from Sairat plus old classics like Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye from Aashiqui.
Commenting on the association, Anurag Bedi, Business Head, Zee Music Company said “We are excited to partner with Facebook to introduce newer ways for users to express themselves with music. By such associations, it is our endeavor to bring innovative musical experiences from across the globe to our social media savvy audiences.”
Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital, Yash Raj Films said, “For a nation that has music and cinema firmly ingrained in its soul, our association with Facebook offers a chance for audiences to experiment and express themselves through music and share the same with their friends. This further strengthens our approach of community building using music as an enabler.”
Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said “Music has always been a powerful medium of expression. We are excited about partnering with the music industry in India and the idea that people here will now be able to include music in their videos on Facebook and Instagram, opening up more options for more ways to express and sharing memories with friends and family.”
