Facebook Pays $550 Million To Settle Lawsuit Against Collection Facial Recognition Data

Facebook allegedly got the data through its “Tag Suggestions” feature, which allowed users to recognize their Facebook friends from previously uploaded photos.

Reuters

Updated:January 30, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Facebook Pays $550 Million To Settle Lawsuit Against Collection Facial Recognition Data
Image for Representation (Reuters)

Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday it reached a $550 million settlement in principle related to a lawsuit that claimed it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent. The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data. Facebook allegedly accomplished this through its “Tag Suggestions” feature, which allowed users to recognize their Facebook friends from previously uploaded photos.

In a statement, law firms Edelson, Robbins Geller and Labaton Sucharow said the plaintiffs will ask the district court to give preliminary approval for the settlement.

whatsapp

