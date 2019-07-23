Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Facebook Privacy Flaw Allows Children to Connect with Unauthorized Strangers Through Messenger Kids

After the detection of the design flow, Facebook has been working on quietly closing down all those group chats and alerting users.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Facebook Privacy Flaw Allows Children to Connect with Unauthorized Strangers Through Messenger Kids
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Social media platform Facebook is facing a tough time after a design flaw in its Messenger Kids app allowed users to sidestep the protection and allowed children to enter group chats with unapproved strangers. Facebook’s Messenger Kids, launched in 2017, was initially meant to be a safe space for children who were too young to use the “grown-up” version of the social network. The app only allowed children to chat with friends who were approved by a parent.

After the detection of the design flaw, Facebook has been working on quietly closing down all those group chats and alerting users. However, the social media app has not made any public statements disclosing the issue.

The Verge also obtained a message sent by Facebook to all the parents, notifying, “Hi [PARENT], We found a technical error that allowed [CHILD]’s friend [FRIEND] to create a group chat with [CHILD] and one or more of [FRIEND]’s parent-approved friends. We want you to know that we’ve turned off this group chat and are making sure that group chats like this won’t be allowed in the future. If you have questions about Messenger Kids and online safety, please visit our Help Center and Messenger Kids parental controls. We’d also appreciate your feedback.”

Confirming the same Facebook said, “We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats. We turned off the affected chats and provided parents with additional resources on Messenger Kids and online safety.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram