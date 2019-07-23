Facebook Privacy Flaw Allows Children to Connect with Unauthorized Strangers Through Messenger Kids
After the detection of the design flow, Facebook has been working on quietly closing down all those group chats and alerting users.
Image for Representation.
Social media platform Facebook is facing a tough time after a design flaw in its Messenger Kids app allowed users to sidestep the protection and allowed children to enter group chats with unapproved strangers. Facebook’s Messenger Kids, launched in 2017, was initially meant to be a safe space for children who were too young to use the “grown-up” version of the social network. The app only allowed children to chat with friends who were approved by a parent.
After the detection of the design flaw, Facebook has been working on quietly closing down all those group chats and alerting users. However, the social media app has not made any public statements disclosing the issue.
The Verge also obtained a message sent by Facebook to all the parents, notifying, “Hi [PARENT], We found a technical error that allowed [CHILD]’s friend [FRIEND] to create a group chat with [CHILD] and one or more of [FRIEND]’s parent-approved friends. We want you to know that we’ve turned off this group chat and are making sure that group chats like this won’t be allowed in the future. If you have questions about Messenger Kids and online safety, please visit our Help Center and Messenger Kids parental controls. We’d also appreciate your feedback.”
Confirming the same Facebook said, “We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats. We turned off the affected chats and provided parents with additional resources on Messenger Kids and online safety.”
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Andre Russell Prepares for India with Late Evening Nets Session
- Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- 'A Technical Feat': Missing For 50 years, French Submarine Found on Mediterranean Seabed