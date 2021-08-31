Facebook Privacy: Here's How To Unfriend Or Block A User On Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media platform that allows users to stay connected with friends and family, regardless of their geographical location. Like all such platforms, Facebook also gives us control over the content we share and the people who can view our timeline. But just in case you want to remove someone from your friend list, or if someone is spamming you with unwanted messages, the app allows you to even block such users. According to Facebook‘s guidelines you just have to follow a couple of steps to block a user from your account.

When you block a user via the application, they will not be notified about the same. However, they will neither longer be able to view or post on your timeline, and nor tag you in posts. The application also removed the block user from your friend list too.

Here are the steps to block someone on Facebook-

Step 1 - Open the Facebook profile of the individual you want to block.

Step 2 - Right under the profile picture, there is a column that has the photos, videos, calling, message icon. On the right side of the column, there is an ellipses icon (…). Click on it.

Step 3 - Once you click on it, a menu will appear. Click on the last option reading -'Block.’

Step 4 - The application will once again ask you whether you want to block the user or not. It will also display the activities which the blocked user will not be able to do. If you are sure, click 'Confirm' to block the person.

However, if you have a change of heart and are willing to unblock the user, that too can be done anytime.

How to unfriend someone?

It is not compulsory that you have to block a user in order to restrict your interaction with them on Facebook. You can simply “unfriend" them. Here are the steps to unfriend a user on the application –

Step 1 - open the profile you want to unfriend.

Step 2 - Next to the ellipses icon, there is a ‘person’ icon, click on it.

Step 3 - From the menu, select ‘unfriend’

Step 4 - Press 'Confirm' to unfriend the user.

