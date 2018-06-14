Facebook Product Director Now With Uber as Driver Product Head

Global cab-hailing platform Uber has hired Daniel Danker, a product director at Facebook who was responsible for video and Facebook Live.Danker will now serve as Senior Director and Head of Driver Product at Uber, responsible for planning, strategy, and execution, TechCrunch reported on Thursday."Danker's passion for our mission and deep product knowledge will ensure we continue to improve and innovate on their behalf," Uber Head of Product Manik Gupta was quoted as saying.Danker has earlier worked with Microsoft before joining Facebook.Uber recently unveiled a revamped driver app that helps drivers recognise where surge, boost, and incentivised areas are located.Uber in April brought its new driver-partner app to India."Drivers' opinions shaped the app for the better. After over 100,000 trips, thousands of conversations, and many bugs reported (and fixed!), we're excited to share the product of our partnership: a new app built for drivers, with drivers," Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, said in a blog post.The app comes with an "Earnings tracker" to let drivers know how much they earned on their last trip and makes it easy to track progress."Status bar" feature provides real-time updates on market conditions around them and opportunities for more trips nearby."Notifications" feature lets drivers see messages about upcoming earning opportunities, feedback from riders and information about their account.