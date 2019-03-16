English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Readies AI Tech to Combat 'Revenge Porn'
The new technology is in addition to a pilot program that required trained representatives to review offending images.
Facebook Readies AI Tech to Combat 'Revenge Porn'
Loading...
Facebook Inc said on Friday it would use artificial intelligence to combat the spread of intimate photos shared without people’s permission, sometimes called “revenge porn,” on its social networks. The new technology is in addition to a pilot program that required trained representatives to review offending images. “By using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can now proactively detect near nude images or videos that are shared without permission,” the social networking giant said in a blog post. “This means we can find this content before anyone reports it.”
A member of Facebook’s community operations team would review the content found by the new technology, and if found to be an offending image, remove it or disable the account responsible for spreading it, the company added. “Revenge porn” refers to the sharing of sexually explicit images on the internet, without the consent of the people depicted in the pictures, in order to extort or humiliate them. The practice disproportionately affects women, who are sometimes targeted by former partners.
Facebook will also launch a support hub called “Not Without My Consent” on its safety center page for people whose intimate images have been shared without their consent. The Menlo Park, California-based company works with at least five outsourcing vendors in at least eight countries on content review, a Reuters tally shows. It had about 15,000 people, a mix of contractors and employees, working on content review as of December.
A member of Facebook’s community operations team would review the content found by the new technology, and if found to be an offending image, remove it or disable the account responsible for spreading it, the company added. “Revenge porn” refers to the sharing of sexually explicit images on the internet, without the consent of the people depicted in the pictures, in order to extort or humiliate them. The practice disproportionately affects women, who are sometimes targeted by former partners.
Facebook will also launch a support hub called “Not Without My Consent” on its safety center page for people whose intimate images have been shared without their consent. The Menlo Park, California-based company works with at least five outsourcing vendors in at least eight countries on content review, a Reuters tally shows. It had about 15,000 people, a mix of contractors and employees, working on content review as of December.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Dollars a Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results