Facebook Releases Content Report For Q2 2021: What Users Viewed The Most On Facebook

Social Media giant Facebook has released a report that shows what content was most widely viewed by users in the last quarter. The quarterly report shows the domains, links, Pages, and individual posts that were viewed by most users in the US during Q2 2021. Facebook previously shared how content is recommended in News Feed, how its algorithms try to predict what people want to see out of the trillions of posts that are eligible to how Facebook reduces problematic content by taking into account a combination of integrity signals, such as how likely a piece of content is to violate Facebook’s policies. The Widely Viewed Content Report for Q2 2020 contains sections including showing the top 20 domains, links, pages, and posts in terms of views.

According to Facebook’s Widely Viewed Content report, the most popular links on Facebook in Q2 2021 ranged from COVID-19 news to small businesses’ websites. About a quarter of the most widely viewed domains were news publishers, the report said. The remaining domains were websites for video streaming services, e-commerce sites, and other non-news websites. Facebook said that less than 13 percent of News Feed content views in the US during Q2 2021 were on posts with links. The report also listed out the top 20 domains that accounted to about 1.9 percent of all News Feed content views in the US during Q2 2021. Some of these top 20 links include links for YouTube, Amazon, Unicef, Twitter, TikTok, Spotify, Tenor, Google Docs, ABC News, and more. The report says that news domains in the top 20 accounted for only 0/3 percent of all News Feed Content views in the US in Q2 2021.

The report also listed out the top 20 links that collectively accounted for 0.1 percent of all News Feed content views in the US during Q2 2021. These included linked like Unicef’s COVID-19 link for India resources, Yahoo.com, a cat gif link on Tumblr, and several others. Further, the most viewed pages during Q2 2021 were Unicef’s page, Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons, Sassy Media, The Dodo, LADBible, Woof Woof, A Woman’s Sould, 3am Thoughts, World Health Organisation (WHO), Daily Mail, UNILAD, and more.

Further, the top 20 viewed posts included a post from US President Joe Biden, a video from 5-minute crafts, an argument on if Spaghetti has sugar, and more.

Facebook says that this report shows what people actually see on the platform, as opposed to what content on Facebook gets the most interaction, and that it’ll be creating these reports on a quarterly basis in the future.

