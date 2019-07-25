Facebook Removes Accounts from Russia, Ukraine, Thailand, Honduras
The company has been cracking down on such accounts globally after coming under fire for not developing tools quickly enough to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.
Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)
Facebook Inc said on Thursday that it had removed accounts from Russia, Ukraine, Thailand, Honduras, in its latest move against "coordinated inauthentic behaviour." Facebook said it was taking down the pages, groups and accounts based on their behaviour and not the content they had posted. The company has been cracking down on such accounts globally after coming under fire for not developing tools quickly enough to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.
"In each of these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy, said in emailed comments to Reuters. "We don’t want our services to be used to manipulate people." Across the four countries, a total of 294 accounts and 1,509 pages were closed, Facebook said.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Kapil Sharma, Wife Ginni Chatrath Leave for Babymoon, Comedian Confirms Pregnancy
- Salman Khan Takes A Dig at Critics, Says 'These People Have Never Made a Film Themselves'
- Murtagh Realises Childhood Dream as Ireland Bundle Out England Cheaply
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic
- Butter Aldrin! This Fair Is Commemorating 50 Years of Apollo 11 in Unique Way