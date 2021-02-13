Facebook May Bring Its Own Android-Powered Smartwatch Later This Year

Social media giant Facebook is reportedly working on a smartwatch, a new report has claimed. Apart from the smartwatch, the report also says that Facebook is planning to build its own operating system for hardware devices and that future versions of its rumoured smartwatch may run on that software instead. According to the report in The Information, the smartwatch would have messaging, health, and fitness features.

The Information report said that Facebook's smartwatch will join the company's Oculus VR headsets and Portal video chat devices as part of the social media giant's growing hardware ecosystem. This report comes months after Facebook was reported to be working on a smart glasses in partnership with Ray Ban. Facebook declined to comment on the development. It is not known if the Facebook smartwatch will be powered by Google's Wear OS platform for wearables. According to the report, the company plans to launch the smartwatch some time later this year.

Facebook's smartwatch will be joining a highly competitive market that is led by the Apple smartwatch, with other players in the game like Samsung Galaxy Watch, Oppo Watch, and the likes. Facebook will be the first non-hardware company that is said to be working on a smartwatch of its own.