Facebook Requires UK Political ad Buyers to Reveal Identity
Facebook said Tuesday that it will also require disclaimers for any British political advertisements, which will be archived for seven years in a publicly accessible database.
Facebook Requires UK Political ad Buyers to Reveal Identity (Image for representation)
Facebook says that anyone who takes out a British political ad on the social media platform will now be forced to reveal their identity, in a bid to increase transparency and curb misinformation. The company said Tuesday that it will also require disclaimers for any British political advertisements, which will be archived for seven years in a publicly accessible database. British lawmakers have called for greater oversight of social media companies and election campaigns to protect democracy in the digital age.
A House of Commons report this year said democracy is facing a crisis because data analysis and social media allow campaigns to target voters with messages of hate without their consent. "While the vast majority of ads on Facebook are run by legitimate organizations, we know that there are bad actors that try to misuse our platform," Facebook said in a statement. "By having people verify who they are, we believe it will help prevent abuse." Facebook said it's up against "smart and well-funded adversaries who change their tactics as we spot abuse," but it believes that increased transparency is good for democracy and the electoral process.
