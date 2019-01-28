English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Restricts External Agencies From Checking Political Ads: Report
The social media giant has changed its codes that restrict external groups' ability to collect data on why users are being targeted by political campaigners.
Facebook Restricts External Agencies From Checking Political ads: Report (Image for representation)
At a time when over a third of the world's population is set to vote in coming months including in India, Facebook has restricted external transparency campaigners from accessing and scrutinising political ads on its platform. According to a Guardian report late Sunday, the social media giant has changed its codes that restrict external groups' ability to collect data on why users are being targeted by political campaigners.
The third-party monitoring tools have helped expose several advertising tactics used by politicians in the past, the report added. Two such external agencies are the British group WhoTargetsMe and the US investigative journalism website ProPublica. "Ten days ago, our software stopped working, and efforts to fix it have proved much harder than before," WhoTargetsMe Co-founder Sam Jeffers was quoted as saying.
According to Facebook, the changes were part of a crackdown on third party plug-ins. "We regularly improve the ways we prevent unauthorised access by third parties like web browser plug-ins to keep people's information safe," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying. Data collected by WhoTargetsMe has helped show how the Conservatives were focusing on personal criticism of shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott during the end of the 2017 campaign.
Facebook's move comes in a year "when over a third of the world's population has the opportunity to vote, with elections across the EU, India, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Israel and Ukraine to name a few," said Jeffers. A similar ad monitoring tool by ProPublica in the past highlighted "negative stories for the social network such as exposing how oil companies are sidestepping Facebook's new ad transparency tools among other issues".
Facing intense scrutiny over the misuse of its platform globally during elections, Facebook in December announced fresh steps to increase ad transparency and defend against foreign interference ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in India. "Anyone who wants to run an ad in India related to politics will need to first confirm their identity and location, and give more details about who placed the ad," said the social networking giant.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The third-party monitoring tools have helped expose several advertising tactics used by politicians in the past, the report added. Two such external agencies are the British group WhoTargetsMe and the US investigative journalism website ProPublica. "Ten days ago, our software stopped working, and efforts to fix it have proved much harder than before," WhoTargetsMe Co-founder Sam Jeffers was quoted as saying.
According to Facebook, the changes were part of a crackdown on third party plug-ins. "We regularly improve the ways we prevent unauthorised access by third parties like web browser plug-ins to keep people's information safe," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying. Data collected by WhoTargetsMe has helped show how the Conservatives were focusing on personal criticism of shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott during the end of the 2017 campaign.
Facebook's move comes in a year "when over a third of the world's population has the opportunity to vote, with elections across the EU, India, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Israel and Ukraine to name a few," said Jeffers. A similar ad monitoring tool by ProPublica in the past highlighted "negative stories for the social network such as exposing how oil companies are sidestepping Facebook's new ad transparency tools among other issues".
Facing intense scrutiny over the misuse of its platform globally during elections, Facebook in December announced fresh steps to increase ad transparency and defend against foreign interference ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in India. "Anyone who wants to run an ad in India related to politics will need to first confirm their identity and location, and give more details about who placed the ad," said the social networking giant.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video
- Samsung to Announce Galaxy M-Series with the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Today in India
- When Amitabh Bachchan 'Bumped into Electric Electric' Ranveer Singh, See Pics
- Lionel Messi Shines as Barcelona Sweep Past Girona
- Friendly Fraud is How Facebook Categorized Conning Children And Their Parents With Sneaky Game Purchases
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results