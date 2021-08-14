Facebook Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption On Messenger Voice and Video Calls, Instagram Getting Encryption Soon

Facebook had earlier this month said that it will roll out end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs will soon get end-to-end encryption, in a bid to improve security on the said platforms. The company has now rolled out end-to-encryption on Facebook Messenger on voice and video calls, adding another layer of privacy on the platform, and rather soon, given the company had made the announcement in May itself. End-to-end encryption was rolled out on Messenger texts earlier. Instagram is now the only Facebook-owned personal communication platform that does not have end-to-end encryption, as both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger now have end-to-end encryption.

Facebook announced the update in a blog post, saying that end-to-end encryption is becoming the industry standard and works like a lock and key, where just you and the people in the chat and call have access to the conversation, not even Facebook. “We’ll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Facebook said in the blogpost.

Apart from this, Facebook also announced updated controls over disappearing messages - another privacy feature that the company has enhanced. Facebook said that it has updated the disappearing messages option to provide more options for people in the chat to choose the amount of time before all new messages disappear, from as few as 5 seconds to as long as 24 hours.

Further, the social media giant also laid out its plans for the future. Facebook said that in the coming weeks, people will get access to more features within the encrypted chats that give people better privacy. It will begin testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls for friends and family that already have an existing chat thread or are already connected. Facebook also said that end-to-end encryption is coming soon on Instagram DMs, with a limited test with adults in certain countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here