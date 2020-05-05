Facebook Rolls Out New Features Under COVID-19 Community Help Hub: All The Details Here

Facebook has launched new features in its Coronavirus community help hub that will allow people to help local businesses, non-profit organisations as well as blood banks. Facebook's decision to expand its COVID-19 hub comes at a time when it has already gained popularity and significant usage by those requesting food, essential supplies, and information about local resources during the coronavirus lockdown in many countries around the world. The social media giant will begin rolling out these new features from today.

While the feature is yet available in India, which Facebook considers a big market, the COVID-19 community hub can be accessed via this link. However, Facebook has rolled out a COVID-19 information centre in India where reliable news is available through both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHFW).

As far as the new features of the COVID-19 community help hub are concerned, users will be able to purchase gift cards to support local businesses, donate money to non-profit organisations (NPOs) and find local job opportunities. Another interesting feature of this new hub is that Facebook users can also sign up as a donor through this hub.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Facebook has been looking to utilise its unmatched presence in the social media world to help connect to communities and showcase the benefit of its platform. For instance, in India and other markets, Facebook has also rolled out the option of supporting causes by raising money on their birthdays by using a fundraiser campaign.

However, at the same time, Facebook does have some competition in this front. Popular neighborhood app, Nextdoor, has also recently launched tools to allow businesses to promote fundraisers and gift cards. Yelp, another popular app, that lets users post reviews and rate businesses, also added new options to promote their virtual services, while Instagram has also rolled out a range of tools for business, including those for connecting users to Facebook’s gift cards or stickers for food ordering and more.

Therefore, going forward, it will be interesting to see whether on not Facebook, given its unprecedented reach, and can fend off potential competition through these new initiatives during the coronavirus crisis.

