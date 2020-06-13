Facebook Sacks Employee Who Tweeted About Its Inaction on Trump Posts

A Facebook employee lost his job after he tweeted about his a co-worker not cooperating with him for the silent Black Lives Matter protest within the company. Brandon Dail, who worked as an engineer at Facebook, tweeted that he lost his job after he asked another co-worker to add a Black Lives Matter banner on an open-source website developed by Facebook.

"In the interest of transparency, I was let go for calling out an employee's inaction here on Twitter. I stand by what I said. They didn't give me the chance to quit," Dail tweeted, He mentioned the employee by name, saying that "intentionally not making a statement is already political". Facebook confirmed to CNET that that "Dail's characterisation of his firing was accurate" but didn't provide further explanation.

Several current and former Facebook employees have criticised Zuckerberg's inaction over controversial posts from the US President on glorifying violence, calling him to start fact-checking world leaders and labelling harmful posts. here have also been several resignations at the social networking platform over the lenient approach taken by Facebook over the burning issue.

